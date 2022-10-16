World Anaesthesia Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

New Delhi: On October 16, nations around the world commemorate World Anaesthesia Day, commonly known as Ether Day. It is celebrated to mark the discovery of anaesthesia 176 years ago, which allowed patients to endure surgical procedures without feeling any pain.

The World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists asks people all around the world to recognise the importance of anaesthesiologists and their skills. Through this day, the WFSA also aims at raising awareness about people around the world who still do not have access to safe anaesthetic procedures.

Here is everything you need to know about World Anaesthesia Day:

World Anaesthesia Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Anesthesia Day is “Medication Safety”. The World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists urges people around the world to join them on October 16 to celebrate the leadership and expertise of anaesthesiologists by bringing medication safety.

As per the WFSA official website, “To be part of our global social media wall, snap a photo in our World Anaesthesia Day photo booth and share it on social media with your hashtag Med Safe tips and approaches. Don’t forget to include hashtags such as WAD2022, World Anaesthesia Day (or World Anesthesia Day) and Med Safe to join the community!”

World Anaesthesia Day: History

The use of anesthesia was confirmed for the first time on October 16, 1846. Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital used ether for the first time on a patient.

Now, after 170 years, there have been multiple discoveries, but nearly 5 billion people still do not have access to safe anesthesia practices.

World Anaesthesia Day: Significance

The day is marked to recognize the most historic change in the history of medicine. The day is significant when it comes to patient healthcare. The day also honors anesthesiologists around the world for their effort. On this day, several campaigns are launched to deal with the issues still prevalent in the medical field.