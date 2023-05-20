World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2023: Essential Facts You Need To Know About The Joint Disease

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day: The goal of World Autoimmune Arthritis Day is to create a feeling of community among those who have autoimmune arthritis by giving them a forum to share their stories, connect with others who are dealing with similar issues, and get access to resources and support systems. It motivates people to promote better autoimmune arthritis healthcare, research, and governmental regulations.

Arthritis, a condition characterized by joint inflammation is a severe health issue that inflicts intense pain and stiffness on individuals. It encompasses a wide range of disorders that affect the joints, surrounding tissues, and connective tissues.

In a concersation with Zee English, Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-Founder Glamyo Health talks about the importance of maintaining a diet rich in proteins and minerals can potentially help control arthritis symptoms.

Dr Preet says, "There are over 160 different types of arthritis, which can be triggered by various factors such as medications, autoimmune responses, infections, trauma, crystals, or malignancies. The most common forms include osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), with RA being an autoimmune disorder primarily affecting women aged 30 to 60."

"In India alone, approximately 1 in 100 individuals are affected by rheumatoid arthritis," Dr Preet further comments. Arthritis manifests through a range of symptoms including fever, swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, fatigue, loss of hand function, difficulty in mobility, and sleep disturbances.

Arthritis cannot be entirely prevented, but early awareness and intervention are crucial for effective management of the condition. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of arthritis empowers individuals to seek medical attention promptly which may include medications, physical therapy, or other appropriate interventions to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation.

In addition to early intervention, maintaining a diet rich in proteins and minerals can potentially help control arthritis symptoms. Consuming foods that are high in proteins, such as lean meats, fish, beans, and lentils, can support muscle strength and joint health.

Similarly, incorporating mineral-rich foods like leafy green vegetables, nuts, and whole grains may contribute to overall joint well-being.

Given the gravity of this condition, World Immune Arthritis Day holds immense significance. It serves as a powerful reminder for us to come together as a global community, recognizing the urgent need for action. This day is dedicated to increasing awareness, dispelling misconceptions, and overcoming stigmas associated with arthritis.

Glamyo Health finds this as an opportunity to educate others about the condition, fostering empathy and understanding. More importantly, World Immune Arthritis Day provides crucial support for research efforts aimed at discovering new treatment options and ultimately finding a cure.

By advocating for accessible healthcare, this day empowers patients who silently suffer from Arthritis to receive the necessary and deserving care they require to live a quality life.