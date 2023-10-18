World Menopause Day: Practical Tips To Have Radiant Skin With Gorgeous Hair To Glow Through Menopausal Symptoms

Menopause, a natural phase in a woman's life, typically occurring in her late 40s or early 50s, marks a significant biological transition. This period brings about not only hormonal changes but also noticeable shifts in skin, hair, and overall appearance.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Hemanandini Jayaraman, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru shares how perimenopause and menopause can impact the skin, hair, and your overall appearance and tips to manage it.

"Menopause marks a significant biological transition in a woman's life, typically occurring in her late 40s, and it signifies the cessation of menstruation for a year or longer. During the initial years of menopause, women experience various discomforts like hot flashes, mood swings, feeling bloated, anxiety, panic attacks, fatigue, low energy, and even depression," says Dr Hemanandini.

It's important to navigate these changes gracefully with a proactive approach to skincare and hair care.

Tips to Manage Skincare During Menopause

Here are some tips to help you maintain radiant skin and healthy hair during perimenopause and menopause.

- Protect Your Skin from the Sun: One of the most significant skin changes during menopause is age-related pigmentation spots. These spots can spread across your face, neck, nose, and forehead due to reduced sun protection. Ensure you shield your skin by applying sunscreen with a higher SPF daily.

- Gentle Skincare for Fragile Skin: With the drop in collagen levels, menopausal skin becomes sensitive and prone to bruises, cuts, rashes, and reactions to various products. Choose gentle cleansing products and moisturizers to nourish your skin and maintain its elasticity.

- Nourish Your Body for Healthy Skin and Hair: A well-balanced diet, rich in protein, will support the health of your skin and hair. Hydration is key to keeping your skin supple and glowing. Also, consider supplements with soy and phytoestrogens to help replenish declining hormones.

- Maintain pH Balance for Your Hair: Menopause can cause hair thinning and increased hair dryness. Choose shampoos and conditioners that maintain your hair's pH balance, promoting hair health and reducing brittleness and frizz.

- Seek Professional Advice: Consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice on hormone replacement therapy or specific concerns related to skin and hair. They can guide you on the best course of action for your individual needs.

Incorporating these simple tips into your daily routine can make a significant difference in how you embrace the beauty of menopause.

Remember, this phase is about self-care, self-love, and embracing the natural changes that come with age. Celebrate your unique beauty at every stage of life!