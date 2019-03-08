हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Cold waves continue to sweep Himachal Pradesh; IAF airlifts over 50 people from Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under cold waves, with its higher reaches shivering under sub-zero temperatures.

Cold waves continue to sweep Himachal Pradesh; IAF airlifts over 50 people from Lahaul-Spiti
ANI photo

Shimla: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday airlifted more than 50 people, including two serious patients, to Bhuntar from snow-covered Udaipur and Stingri region of Lahaul-Spiti district. Those who were stuck in Kullu were also dropped back to different locations in Lahaul-Spiti.

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under cold waves, with its higher reaches shivering under sub-zero temperatures.

Director of the local India Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh said that the minimum temperature in Shimla, which saw partly cloudy skies, was 3.7 degree Celsius.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district and Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw low temperatures of minus 6.8 and minus 3.4 degrees respectively.

Dharamsala recorded a low temperature of 5.2 degree, while it was 1.4 degree in Dalhousie and 0.3 degree in Kufri. The night temperature at Manali was minus 1.4 degree.

There was no appreciable change in minimum and maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours, he said.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to be active in the region from March 11, bringing rain and snow, the Met official added.

(With inputs from IANS)

