Multi-storey building collapses in Himachal's Solan, soldiers among others feared trapped

SHIMLA: Several people, including some soldiers, are believed to be trapped under the debris after a multi-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place around 4 PM. The building is located on Kumarhatti-Nahan highway in Solan, around 45 km from state capital Shimla.

As many as 10 people have been rescued from the debris of the building so far.

District authorities have launched a rescue operation with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on its way from Panchkula.

Sharing more details, Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management DC Rana, said, "total 25 persons were on the spot. It is raining heavily here.''

“An NDRF team from Panchkula is arriving at the spot soon," he added.

Those injured in the incident have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Army personnel have reached the spot but they are not equipped with proper equipment to carry out the rescue operation, according to news agency ANI.

The building, which housed a restaurant, collapsed because of heavy rain in the area, said reports.

Some army personnel and their family members were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, a district official said.

Massive mudslides hit the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway after heavy overnight rain yesterday, leading to traffic jams.

Further details are awaited.