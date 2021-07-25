PM Modi announces ex gratia for victims killed in Kinnaur landslides

New Delhi: Hours after the tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district which killed nine people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured.

Modi said and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. He made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote: "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured."

President Ram Nath Kovind too expressed condolences to the kin of deceased and wished speedy recoveries tothe injured. "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the landslide accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the tweet from President`s official handle read.

Atleast nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said. A bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to a landslide.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.

