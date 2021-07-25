Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur kills 9, several injured, rescue operations on

Shimla: Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday (July 25), police said.



#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people, killing nine and injuring two, according to the police.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)