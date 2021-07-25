हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh landslide

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur kills 9, several injured, rescue operations on

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh. 

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Kinnaur kills 9, several injured, rescue operations on
Representational Image

Shimla: Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday (July 25), police said.
 

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people, killing nine and injuring two, according to the police.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited. 

(With agency inputs)

