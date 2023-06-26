पूर्णिमा पर नोटों से लबाबलब भरेंगी इन राशि वालों की तिजोरियां, छप्परफाड़ धनवर्षा से बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस
पूर्णिमा पर नोटों से लबाबलब भरेंगी इन राशि वालों की तिजोरियां, छप्परफाड़ धनवर्षा से बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस

Lakshmi Fav Zodiac: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में 12 राशियों का वर्णन मिलता है. कहते हैं 12 राशियों में से 5 राशियां मां लक्ष्मी की प्रिय होती हैं. इन राशिवालों पर मां की कृपा बनी रहती है. जिससे उन्हें धन-धान्य की कभी कमी नहीं होती. आइए जानते हैं कौन सी हैं वे राशियां जो मां लक्ष्मी की बेहद प्रिय हैं

 

Jun 26, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

पूर्णिमा पर नोटों से लबाबलब भरेंगी इन राशि वालों की तिजोरियां, छप्परफाड़ धनवर्षा से बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस

Fav Zodiac of Lakshmi: हिंदू धर्म में अमावस्या और पूर्णिमा को बहुत महत्व दिया जाता है. जिनमें से आषाढ़ पूर्णिमा बेहद खास है. आषाढ़ माह के शुक्ल पक्ष की पूर्णिमा तिथि को  पूर्णिमा का व्रत रखा जाता है. इस बार आषाढ़ पूर्णिमा 3 जुलाई को हैं. कहते हैं इस दिन स्नान-दान करने से पुण्य की प्राप्ति होती है. साथ ही इस दिन माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा का भी विधान है. 

