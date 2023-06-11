ऐसे घरों में हमेशा छाई रहती है कंगाली, पल भर के लिए भी नहीं ठहरतीं मां लक्ष्‍मी!
ऐसे घरों में हमेशा छाई रहती है कंगाली, पल भर के लिए भी नहीं ठहरतीं मां लक्ष्‍मी!

Money Tips: घर में सुख-समृद्धि रहे इसके लिए जरूरी है कि मां लक्ष्‍मी की कृपा रहे. लेकिन मां लक्ष्‍मी उन घरों में कभी वास नहीं करती हैं, जहां के लोग ऐसी गलतियां करते हैं, जो लक्ष्‍मी माता को नापसंद हों. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

ऐसे घरों में हमेशा छाई रहती है कंगाली, पल भर के लिए भी नहीं ठहरतीं मां लक्ष्‍मी!

Astro Tips Money: धर्म-शास्‍त्रों के अनुसार मां लक्ष्‍मी को धन की देवी माना गया है. मां लक्ष्‍मी की कृपा हो तो व्‍यक्ति अपार धन-संपत्ति का मालिक बनता है. माता लक्ष्‍मी जिस घर में वास करें वहां हमेशा धन-धान्‍य के भंडार भरे रहते हैं. हमेशा घर में सुख-समृद्धि रहती है. इसलिए लोग मां लक्ष्‍मी को प्रसन्‍न करने के लिए तमाम तरह के जतन करते हैं. वहीं जिन घरों में ऐसे काम होते हैं, जो मां लक्ष्‍मी को नापसंद हों तो वहां मां हमेशा वास करती हैं. 

