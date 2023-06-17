Vipreet Rajyog: इस बड़े ग्रह का 'महागोचर' इन लोगों पर खुलकर बरसाएगा पैसा, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना
Vipreet Rajyog: इस बड़े ग्रह का 'महागोचर' इन लोगों पर खुलकर बरसाएगा पैसा, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना

Guru Gochar 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार गुरु के मेष में गोचर करने से विपरीत राजयोग का निर्माण हो रहा है. ऐसे में इसका शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव सभी राशियों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलेगा. लेकिन दो राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिन्हें इस समय भरपूर लाभ होगा. 

 

Jun 17, 2023

Vipreet Rajyog: इस बड़े ग्रह का 'महागोचर' इन लोगों पर खुलकर बरसाएगा पैसा, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना

Vipreet Rajyog Benefits: सभी ग्रहों में गुरु को शुभ ग्रहों में से एक माना गया है. बता दें कि गुरु बृहस्पति देव 22 अप्रैल को मीन राशि से निकलकर मेष राशि में प्रवेश कर चुके हैं. 12 साल बाद गुरु ने मेष राशि में प्रवेश किया है. ज्योतिष अनुसार गुरु के मेष में विराजमान होने से विपरीत राजयोग का निर्माण हुआ है. ये योग दो राशियों के जातकों के लिए बेहद शुभ फलदायी हैं. इतना ही नहीं, विपरीत राजयोग का निर्माण होने से धन लाभ के साथ विवाह के योग भी बन रहे हैं. आइए जानें इन 2 राशियों के बारे में.     

