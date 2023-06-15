फेंगशुई मेंढक के इन चमत्कारों के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जानें कैसे चुटकियों में भरती है तिजोरी
फेंगशुई मेंढक के इन चमत्कारों के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जानें कैसे चुटकियों में भरती है तिजोरी

Three-Legged Frog Laabh: फेंगशुई मेंढक को लकी फ्रॉग भी कहा जाता है. ये जिस घर में होता है वहां कभी पैसों की कमी नहीं होती. सही दिशा में रखा लकी फ्रॉग घर में सुख-समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आता है. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

फेंगशुई मेंढक के इन चमत्कारों के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जानें कैसे चुटकियों में भरती है तिजोरी

Fengshui Frog Tips: फेंगशुई में मेंढक को समृद्धि का प्रतीक माना जाता है. कहते हैं जिस घर में चीन टांगों का वाला मेंढक हो उस घर में कभी पैसों से जुड़ी परेशानी आ ही नहीं सकती. तीन टांगों वाला मेंढक धन को आकर्षित करता है इसलिए इसे घर के लिए बहुत भाग्यशाली माना जाता है. फेंगशुई में तीन टांगों वाले मेंढक को घर में रखने के कुछ टिप्स दिए गए हैं जिनके अनुसार घर आप घर में इस मेंढक को लेकर आते हैं तो आपको करोड़पति बनने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता. आइए जानते हैं इससे जुड़े फेंगशुई टिप्स. 

