2 दिन बाद शुरू होंगे दुख भरे दिन! 23 दिन तक संभलकर रहें ये 4 राशि वाले लोग

बुध अस्त 2023: धन-व्‍यापार, बुद्धि, वाणी, संवाद के कारक बुध ग्रह का अस्‍त होना शुभ नहीं माना जाता है. 19 जून से बुध अस्‍त होने जा रहे हैं और यह समय कुछ राशि वालों के लिए मुश्किल भरा साबित हो सकता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Budh Asta 2023 June: ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार जून महीने की शुरुआत में 7 जून को बुध ने गोचर करके वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश किया था. वृषभ में बुध गोचर से बुधादित्‍य योग बना था, जो कि कल सूर्य के मिथुन में प्रवेश करते ही खत्‍म हो गया है. अब बुध 19 जून को वृषभ राशि में अस्‍त होने जा रहे हैं. शुक्र की राशि वृषभ में बुध का अस्‍त होना अच्‍छा नहीं कहा जा सकता है क्‍योंकि शुक्र धन-लग्‍जरी, सुख, प्रेम के दाता हैं. 19 जून से अस्‍त हो रहे बुध 12 जुलाई को उदय होंगे. 19 जून 2023 को बुध अस्‍त होने से 12 जुलाई 2023 को बुध उदय होने तक का समय 4 राशि वालों के लिए मुश्किल भरा रहने वाला है. आइए जानते हैं किन राशि वालों को बुध अस्‍त के दौरान सावधान रहने की जरूरत है.

