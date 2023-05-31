mercury transit 2023: एक हफ्ते बाद बुध करेंगे वृष राशि में गोचर, ये 5 राशि वाले काटेंगे मौज; बढ़ेगी कमाई
mercury transit 2023: एक हफ्ते बाद बुध करेंगे वृष राशि में गोचर, ये 5 राशि वाले काटेंगे मौज; बढ़ेगी कमाई

budh transit 2023: बुध ग्रह जब भी राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं तो कुछ राशियों पर इसका सकारात्मक असर पड़ता है. उनके असर से लोगों की बुद्धि और तर्क क्षमता मजबूत होती है, जिससे वह हर क्षेत्र में सफलता प्राप्त करने लगते हैं. 

Written By  Chandrashekhar Verma|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

mercury transit 2023: एक हफ्ते बाद बुध करेंगे वृष राशि में गोचर, ये 5 राशि वाले काटेंगे मौज; बढ़ेगी कमाई

Mercury transit astrology: हर महीने ग्रहों की चाल बदलते रहती है. इस महीने भी कई अहम ग्रहों की चाल बदलने वाली है. इन्हीं में से एक बुध ग्रह भी हैं. वह 7 जून को शाम 7 बजकर 40 मिनट पर वृष राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. उनका यह राशि परिवर्तन शुक्र की राशि में होगा और दोनों अच्छे मित्र माने जाते हैं. ऐसे में इस गोचर को अहम माना जा रहा है. इस गोचर का 5 राशियों पर अनुकूल प्रभाव पड़ेगा और इनको शुभ परिणाम मिलने लगेंगे. इनका करियर ऊंची उड़ान भरने लगेगा. 

