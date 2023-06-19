जल्‍द बन रहा लक्ष्‍मी नारायण योग, 3 राशि वालों के खुलेंगे नसीब, चौतरफा बरसेगा पैसा!
topStories1hindi1743146
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

जल्‍द बन रहा लक्ष्‍मी नारायण योग, 3 राशि वालों के खुलेंगे नसीब, चौतरफा बरसेगा पैसा!

Budh Shukra Yuti 2023 in kark: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार बुध और शुक्र का गोचर कर्क राशि में बुध-शुक्र की युति बनाएगा. शुक्र-बुध की युति लक्ष्‍मी नारायण राजयोग बनाएगा जो 3 राशि वालों की किस्‍मत चमका देगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

जल्‍द बन रहा लक्ष्‍मी नारायण योग, 3 राशि वालों के खुलेंगे नसीब, चौतरफा बरसेगा पैसा!

Lakshmi Narayan Yog 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह निश्चित समय में राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं और ग्रहों की युति बनती हैं. ग्रहों की युति से शुभ-अशुभ योग बनते हैं. जुलाई में धन-व्‍यापार, बुद्धि, वाणी के दाता बुध और धन-लग्‍जरी, सुख, प्रेम के कारक शुक्र की युति होने वाली है. यह युति कर्क राशि में होगी. कर्क राशि में बुध और शुक्र की युति लक्ष्‍मी नारायण योग बनाएगा. इस लक्ष्मी नारायण योग का असर सभी 12 राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा. लेकिन 3 राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिनको यह योग काफी लाभ देगा. आइए जानते हैं कि ये लकी राशियां कौन सी हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू