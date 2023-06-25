जुलाई की शुरुआत ही होगी छप्‍पर फाड़! 3 ग्रह बरसाएंगे धन, इन लोगों के खुलेंगे नसीब
Mangal Gochar 2023 July: जुलाई की शुरुआत ही कई महत्‍वपूर्ण ग्रह गोचर से हो रही है. जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में मंगल गोचर, शुक्र गोचर और बुध गोचर जैसे 3 बड़े राशि परिवर्तन हो रहे हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

July Grah Gochar 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार हर ग्रह निश्चित समय पर राशि परिवर्तन करके एक राशि से दूसरी राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं. साल 2023 का जुलाई महीना ग्रह-गोचर के मामले में बहुत खास है. जुलाई में 3 ग्रहों का राशि परिवर्तन सभी 12 राशि वालों पर बड़ा असर डालेगा. सबसे पहले 1 जुलाई 2023 को मंगल गोचर होगा. फिर 7 जुलाई 2023 को शुक्र गोचर होगा और इसके अगले दिन 8 जुलाई 2023 को बुध गोचर होगा.  इन तीनों ग्रहों का गोचर 3 राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहने वाला है. इन लोगों को खूब पैसा, सफलता, खुशियां मिलेंगी. 

