बन गया बुधादित्‍य राजयोग! 4 राशि वालों को देगा अपार धन, पदोन्‍नति, गुड न्‍यूज
Budhaditya Yog in Vrishabha June 2023: वृषभ राशि में सूर्य और बुध की युति से बुधादित्‍य योग बन गया है. यह बुधादित्‍य योग बेहद शुभ है और कुछ लोगों को तगड़ा लाभ देगा. 

Budh Surya Gochar 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य इस समय वृषभ राशि में हैं और 15 जून 2023 तक इसी राशि में संचरण करेंगे. वहीं बीते 7 जून 2023 को ग्रहों के राजकुमार बुध भी राशि परिवर्तन करके वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. इससे वृषभ राशि में बुध-सूर्य की युति से बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बन गया है. ज्‍योतिष में बुधादित्‍य राजयोग को खूब सफलता, मान-सम्‍मान, धन और यश दिलाने वाला बताया गया है. 15 जून 2023 तक जब तक सूर्य वृषभ में रहेंगे, तब तक यह बुधादित्‍य योग रहेगा और सभी राशि वालों पर प्रभाव डालेगा. हालांकि सभी राशि वालों के लिए बुधादित्‍य योग उतना फलदायी नहीं रहेगा लेकिन 4 राशि वालों को यह तगड़ा लाभ कराने वाला है. 

