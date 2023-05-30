जून में बदल रही कई ग्रहों की चाल! इन राशि वालों पर होगा सबसे ज्‍यादा बुरा असर
जून में बदल रही कई ग्रहों की चाल! इन राशि वालों पर होगा सबसे ज्‍यादा बुरा असर

June Grah Gochar 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार जून महीने में बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण ग्रह गोचर हो रहे हैं. साथ ही जून में ही शनि वक्री चाल चलना शुरू करेंगे. ग्रहों में इन बदलावों का बुरा असर कुछ राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

जून में बदल रही कई ग्रहों की चाल! इन राशि वालों पर होगा सबसे ज्‍यादा बुरा असर

June Grah Gochar 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार हर ग्रह निश्चित समय में राशि परिवर्तन करता है. जून महीने में भी कई महत्‍वपूर्ण ग्रह गोचर हो रहे हैं. जून 2023 में सबसे पहले बुध गोचर होगा, इसके बाद सूर्य गोचर होगा. बुध ग्रह अस्‍त होंगे, साथ ही शनि उल्‍टी चाल चलना शुरू करेंगे. इसके अलावा सूर्य और बुध मिलकर बुधादित्‍य योग भी बनाएंगे. इस तरह महत्‍वपूर्ण ग्रहों की चाल में ये बदलाव सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालेंगे. इसलिए ज्‍योतिष की नजर से जून 2023 बेहद अहम है. 

