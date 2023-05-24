Chanakya Niti: गंदगी में पड़ी ये चीज आपको बना देगी मालामाल, तुरंत उठाकर ले आएं घर
Chanakya Niti: गंदगी में पड़ी ये चीज आपको बना देगी मालामाल, तुरंत उठाकर ले आएं घर

Chanakya Niti For Success: आचार्य चाणक्य की नीति में मानव जीवन को सफल बनाने को लेकर बहुत सारी बातें कही गई हैं. इन नीतियों को जिस इंसान ने जीवन में उतार लिया, उसको सफलता पाने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता है. 

Written By  Chandrashekhar Verma|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Chanakya Niti for Money: गंदगी देखते ही इंसान नाक, मुंह सिकोड़ने लगता है. वह उस रास्ते से जाना पसंद नहीं करता, जहां पर गंदगी का जमावड़ा हो, क्योंकि मानव को स्वच्छ जगह पर जिंदगी जीने की आदत होती है. हालांकि, कुछ वस्तुएं इतनी मूल्यवान होती हैं कि अगर वह गंदगी में भी पड़ी हों तो उसकी कीमत कम नहीं होती है. आचार्य चाणक्य ने ऐसी वस्तुओं को लेकर अपने नीति शास्त्र में वर्णन किया है. उनका मानना है कि ऐसी वस्तुओं को बिना देरी किए तुरंत उठा लेना चाहिए. ये वस्तुएं आपको रंक से राजा बना सकती हैं.   

