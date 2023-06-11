Vastu Tips: शाम के समय इस दिशा में जलाएं दीपक, मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा से मिलेगा खूब सारा पैसा
Vastu Tips: शाम के समय इस दिशा में जलाएं दीपक, मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा से मिलेगा खूब सारा पैसा

Maa Lakshmi ke Upay:  घर में नियमित रूप से शाम के समय मुख्य द्वार पर दीपक जलाने से मां लक्ष्मी का आगमन होता है और घर पर सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहती है.

Deepak Jalane ke Niyam: हिंदू धर्म में पूजा-पाठ या पितरों के तर्पण के दौरान दीपक जलाना बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है. शास्त्रों में भी बताया गया है कि बिना दीपक के पूजा संपन्न नहीं मानी जाता है. वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार, घर में नियमित रूप से दीपक जलाने से घर में सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहती है. साथ ही धन की देवी मां लक्ष्मी भी प्रसन्न होती है. माना जाता है कि दीपक जलाने मात्र से घर से नकारात्मक शक्तियों की हानि होती है.

