Ganga Dussehra: गंगा दशहरा पर करें ये खास उपाय, जॉब में मिलेगी तरक्की; होगी आर्थिक उन्नति
Ganga Dussehra 2023: हिंदू धर्म में गंगा दशहरा का विशेष महत्व है. इस बार यह त्योहार 30 मई को मनाया जाएगा. इस दिन कुछ खास उपाय करने से जीवन में खुशहाली आती है और करियर में तरक्की के नये द्वार खुलते हैं.

May 30, 2023

Ganga Dussehra Upay: हर साल ज्येष्ठ मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की दशमी तिथि को गंगा दशहरा का त्योहार मनाया जाता है. ऐसी मान्यता है कि इस दिन मां गंगा धरती पर अवतरित हुई थीं. यही वजह है कि इस दिन व्रत रखकर मां गंगा की पूजा-अर्चना करने से जीवन की हर परेशानियों से निजात मिलती है और सुख एवं समृद्धि के द्वार खुलते हैं. इस बार गंगा दशहरा का त्योहार 30 मई को मनाया जाएगा. ऐसे में इस दिन कुछ खास ज्योतिष उपाय करने से नौकरी में तरक्की होती है और धन लाभ के योग बनने लगते हैं. 

