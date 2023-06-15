Astrology: इन राशियों का शुरू होने जा रहा है गोल्डन टाइम, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना!
Astrology: इन राशियों का शुरू होने जा रहा है गोल्डन टाइम, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना!

Lucky Zodiac signs 2O23: कुंडली में अगर शुक्र की स्थिति मजबूत हो तो व्यक्ति को स्त्री सुख की प्राप्ति होती है. साथ ही, जातक अजीवन धन-धान्य और लग्जरी सुविधाओं का सुख भोगते हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Astrology: इन राशियों का शुरू होने जा रहा है गोल्डन टाइम, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना!

Grah Nakshatra Rashi Parivartan: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शुक्र को रोमांस, वैवाहिक सुख, भोग-विलास, शौहरत का कारक माना गया है. बताया गया है कि कुंडली में अगर शुक्र की स्थिति मजबूत हो तो व्यक्ति को स्त्री सुख की प्राप्ति होती है. साथ ही, जातक अजीवन धन-धान्य और लग्जरी सुविधाओं का सुख भोगते हैं.

