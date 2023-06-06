इन राशि वालों पर हमेशा मेहरबान रहते हैं बजरंगबली, बनाते हैं जमीन-जायदाद का मालिक
Lucky Zodiac Signs: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हनुमानजी कुछ राशि वालों पर हमेशा मेहरबान रहते हैं. ये राशि वाले हमेशा दुर्घटनाओं, संकटों से बचे रहते हैं. यदि समस्‍या आए भी तो उससे जल्‍दी उबर जाते हैं. 

Jun 06, 2023

Hanuman ji favourite zodiac sign: संकटमोचक हनुमान की कृपा हो तो व्‍यक्ति संकटों, समस्‍याओं से बचा रहता है. बजरंगबली उसकी रक्षा करते हैं. इसलिए लोग हनुमान जी को प्रसन्‍न करने के लिए मंगलवार का व्रत करते हैं, उनकी पूजा करते हैं, चोला चढ़ाते हैं. लेकिन कुछ राशि वाले जातक इस मामले में भाग्‍यशाली रहते हैं. इन राशि वालों पर हनुमान जी की विशेष कृपा रहती है, जिससे वे कई तरह की समस्‍याओं, कष्‍टों से बचे रहते हैं और उन पर कोई मुसीबत आ जाए तो वे उससे जल्‍दी पार पा लेते हैं. इसके अलावा ये जातक मंगल देव की कृपा से भूमि-संपत्ति के मालिक भी बनते हैं. 

