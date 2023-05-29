ऐसी जगहों पर गंगाजल रखने की गलती ना करें, हो जाएंगे बर्बाद!
Astro Tips for Gangajal: गंगाजल को बेहद पवित्र माना गया है. गंगाजल के स्‍पर्श मात्र से पाप नष्‍ट होते हैं और भगवान विष्‍णु प्रसन्‍न होकर कृपा करते हैं. लेकिन घर में गंगाजल रखते समय कुछ नियमों का ध्‍यार रखें. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Gangajal Tips: सनातन धर्म में गंगा नदी को मां माना गया है और इसकी पूजा की जाती है. गंगाजल को तो इतना पवित्र माना गया है कि इसका स्‍पर्श करने भर से पाप नष्‍ट हो जाते हैं. जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि आती है इसलिए सभी खास मौकों पर गंगा स्‍नान किया जाता है. कलयुग में गंगाजल को पाप तारिणी माना जाता है. इसलिए जो लोग बार-बार गंगा स्‍नान के लिए जाने में सक्षम नहीं हैं, वे नहाने के पानी में गंगाजल मिलाकर घर पर ही स्‍नान कर लेते हैं. इसके अलावा पूजा-पाठ में गंगाजल का उपयोग अनिवार्य तौर पर किया जाता है. इसलिए अधिकांश हिंदू घरों में गंगाजल या किसी न किसी पवित्र नदी का जल रखा जाता है. लेकिन धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में गंगाजल या किसी भी पवित्र नदी के जल को घर में रखने के कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं, जिनका पालन करना जरूरी है. वरना फायदे की जगह नुकसान हो सकता है. 

