lucky gemstone: इन रत्नों से शुक्र, शनि और बुध होते हैं बलवान, जीवन में मिलता है अपार पैसा और सफलता
topStories1hindi1720374
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

lucky gemstone: इन रत्नों से शुक्र, शनि और बुध होते हैं बलवान, जीवन में मिलता है अपार पैसा और सफलता

best stone: हर रत्न का संबंध किसी न किसी ग्रह से होता है. जब किसी जातक की कुंडली में कोई ग्रह कमजोर स्थिति में होता है तो उसे संबंधित रत्न धारण करने की सलाह दी जाती है. रत्नों को पहनते ही ग्रहों की पावर बढ़ जाती है और वह शुभ फल प्रदान करने लगते हैं.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

lucky gemstone: इन रत्नों से शुक्र, शनि और बुध होते हैं बलवान, जीवन में मिलता है अपार पैसा और सफलता

lucky stone for kanya rashi: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में किसी भी व्यक्ति की लग्न का विशेष महत्व होता है. जन्म लग्न के अनुसार ही उसके भविष्य की रचना होती है. यदि लग्न के अनुसार, रत्नों को धारण किया जाए तो खुल जाते हैं, किस्मत के दरवाजे. इस लेख में जानिए, कन्या लग्न के लोगों के लिए कौन से रत्न हैं, जो बंद किस्मत के दरवाजे खोल सकते हैं. कुंडली में सब कुछ देने वाले ग्रह अगर कमजोर हों तो इनकी पावर बढ़ाने के लिए यह रत्न बहुत कारगर होते हैं. चलिए जानते हैं, कन्या लग्न वालों के लिए कौन-कौन से रत्न उनके लिए पॉजिटिव होंगे और वह कैसा फल देंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
lifestyle
रोजाना 1 कप पीएं अनानास की चाय, पेट की लटकची चर्बी से पाएं छुटकारा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात