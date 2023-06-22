Lucky Plants: दिन देखकर करेंगे पेड़-पौधों की पूजा, तो जाग जाएगी सोई किस्मत, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना
topStories1hindi1749256
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Lucky Plants: दिन देखकर करेंगे पेड़-पौधों की पूजा, तो जाग जाएगी सोई किस्मत, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना

Good Luck Tips: पेड़-पौधों में भगवान का वास माना जाता है. इसलिए हिंदू धर्म में पेड़ों की पूजा की जाती है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है सप्ताह के सात दिन अलग-अलग पेड़-पौधों की पूजा की जाती है. आइए जानते हैं किस दिन कौन से पेड़-पौधे की पूजा करनी चाहिए.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Trending Photos

Lucky Plants: दिन देखकर करेंगे पेड़-पौधों की पूजा, तो जाग जाएगी सोई किस्मत, हाथ लगेगा कुबेर का खजाना

Lucky Plants To Worship: हिंदू धर्म में पेड़-पौधों को पूजनीय माना जाता है. माना जाता है कि पेड़-पौधों में भगवान निवास करते हैं. इसलिए हर मांगलिक कार्य में पेड़-पौधों का उपयोग किया जाता है. किसी भी पूजा-पाठ में तुलसी, आम के पत्ते, केले के पत्ते आदि का उपयोग किया जाता है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार इन पेड़-पौधों की पूजा से पुण्य की प्राप्ति होती है, साथ ही हर परेशानियों से छुटकारा मिलता है. आइए जानते हैं किस दिन किस पेड़ की पूजा करने से इसका लाभ मिलता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!