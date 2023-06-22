Name Astrology: कुबेर देव की छत्र-छाया में बड़े होते हैं इस अक्षर के नाम वाले लोग, धन के मामले में होते हैं लकी
Name Astrology: नाम ज्योतिष के अनुसार कुछ नाम के लोग बहुत भाग्यशाली माने जाते हैं. ऐसे लोगों के नाम का पहला अक्षर उन्हें लकी बनाता है. कहते हैं इन लोगों पर कुबेर देव की विशेष कृपा रहती है. जिन्हें जीवन में कभी भी पैसों से जुड़ी परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता.

 

Kuber Fav People: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में व्यक्ति के नाम के पहले अक्षर से उसके स्‍वभाव, पर्सनालिटी और भविष्‍य के बारे में जान सकते हैं. नाम के पहले अक्षर का व्यक्ति के जीवन पर गहरा असर देखने को मिलता है. शास्त्रों के अनुसार व्यक्ति के जन्म की तिथि, स्थान और समय के आधार पर उसकी राशि पता चलती है उससे उसका नामकरण किया जाता है. 

