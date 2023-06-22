Budh Gochar 2023: 48 घंटे बाद इस राशि पर राज करेंगे 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार', 14 दिन तक बरसेगा अथाह पैसा
Budh Gochar 2023: 48 घंटे बाद इस राशि पर राज करेंगे 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार', 14 दिन तक बरसेगा अथाह पैसा

Mercury Transit 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर माह कुछ ग्रह अपना राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. बता दें कि 2 दिन बाद 24 जून को बुध स्वराशि मिथुन में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. इस दौरान इन राशि वालों को करियर बुलंदियों पर पहुंचेगा. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Budh Gochar 2023: 48 घंटे बाद इस राशि पर राज करेंगे 'ग्रहों के राजकुमार', 14 दिन तक बरसेगा अथाह पैसा

Budh Gochar 2023 List: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में बुध ग्रह को ग्रहों का राजकुमार कहा जाता है. बुध को तर्क और बुद्धि का कारक ग्रह माना गया है. बता दें कि बुध 2 दिन बाद 24 जून को मिथुन राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. दोपहर 12 बजकर 35 मिनट पर स्वराशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे और यहां 8 जुलाई तक विराजमान रहने वाले हैं. इसके बाद बुध कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. ऐसे में कुछ राशि वालों के जीवन में आकस्मिक धनलाभ होगा. करियर में ऊंचा मुकाम हासिल करेंगे. जानें किन राशि के जातकों को इस समय खूब लाभ होगा. 

