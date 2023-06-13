Maa Lakshmi: भूल से की गई इन गलतियों से घर छा जाती है कंगाली, एक मिनट भी घर में नहीं रुकती मां लक्ष्मी
topStories1hindi1735502
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Maa Lakshmi: भूल से की गई इन गलतियों से घर छा जाती है कंगाली, एक मिनट भी घर में नहीं रुकती मां लक्ष्मी

Astro Tips: घर में सुख-शांति और समृद्धि बनाए रखने और धन-वैभव की प्राप्ति के लिए लोग कई तरह के तरीके अपनाते हैं. लेकिन कई बार कुछ बातों की पूरी जानकारी न होने का कारण व्यक्ति अनजाने में मां लक्ष्मी को नाराज कर देता है, जिसकी सजा उसे उम्रभर भूगतनी पड़ती है. जानें किन बातों से मां लक्ष्मी जल्द नाराज हो जाती हैं. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

Maa Lakshmi: भूल से की गई इन गलतियों से घर छा जाती है कंगाली, एक मिनट भी घर में नहीं रुकती मां लक्ष्मी

How To Pleased Maa Lakshmi: मां लक्ष्मी को धन की देवी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. कहते हैं कि जिन लोगों पर मां लक्ष्मी मेहरबान होती हैं, उन्हें जीवन में किसी प्रकार के दुख-संकट आदि का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता. घर में सुख-समृद्धि का वास रहता है और धन-वैभव की कमी नहीं रहती. हर व्यक्ति की यही इच्छा होती है कि जीवनभर मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा बनी रहे. लेकिन कई बार अनजाने में  व्यक्ति कुछ ऐसी चीजें कर जाता है, जो मां लक्ष्मी को बेहद नाराज कर देती हैं. व्यक्ति के बनते काम बिगड़ने लगते हैं. ऐसे में जानते हैं शास्त्रों में किन चीजों को करने की मनाही है, जो मां लक्ष्मी को नाराज करती हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों