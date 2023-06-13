Maa Lakshmi: मां लक्ष्मी को अति प्रिय हैं ये 5 राशियां, धन से कभी खाली नहीं होती तिजोरी; आप भी कर लें चेक
topStories1hindi1735373
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Maa Lakshmi: मां लक्ष्मी को अति प्रिय हैं ये 5 राशियां, धन से कभी खाली नहीं होती तिजोरी; आप भी कर लें चेक

How to Please Maa Lakshmi: मां लक्ष्मी कब किस पर प्रसन्न हो जाएं, कोई नहीं बता सकता. हालांकि 5 भाग्यशाली राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिन पर उनकी कृपा हमेशा बरसती है और उन्हें जीवन में कभी धन की कमी नहीं होती. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

Maa Lakshmi: मां लक्ष्मी को अति प्रिय हैं ये 5 राशियां, धन से कभी खाली नहीं होती तिजोरी; आप भी कर लें चेक

Maa Lakshmi Favorite Zodiac Signs: शास्त्रों में मां लक्ष्मी को धन की देवी माना गया है. वे जब किसी पर प्रसन्न हो जाएं तो उसके वारे-न्यारे होने में देर नहीं लगती. इसलिए चाहे राजा हो या रंक, हर कोई अपने-अपने तरीके से मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने की कोशिश करता है. हालांकि सभी अपने प्रयास में सफल नहीं हो पाते और कुछ को निराशा भी झेलनी पड़ती है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कहा गया है कि सभी 12 राशियों में 5 राशियां ऐसी हैं, जो मां लक्ष्मी को अति प्रिय हैं और वे उनका साथ कभी नहीं छोड़तीं. इन राशियों के लोग बुलंदियों को छूते हैं और हर क्षेत्र में सफलता हासिल करते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि वे भाग्यशाली 5 राशियां कौन सी हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों