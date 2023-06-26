Maa Lakshmi: इन राशियों पर हमेशा रहती है मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा, मानी जाती हैं उनकी प्रिय; नहीं रहती दौलत की कमी
Maa Lakshmi: इन राशियों पर हमेशा रहती है मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा, मानी जाती हैं उनकी प्रिय; नहीं रहती दौलत की कमी

Maa Lakshmi Favorite Zodiac Signs: कुछ खास लोगों पर जन्म से ही मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा रहती है. उनको कभी धन-दौलत की कमी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता है. ये लोग या राशियां मां लक्ष्मी की प्रिय मानी जाती हैं.

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Maa Laxmi ki Priya Rashiyan: पैसा किसको पसंद नहीं होता है. इससे दुनिया की हर ऐशो-आराम की वस्तु खरीदी जा सकती है. हिंदू धर्म में मां लक्ष्मी को धन की देवी माना जाता है. यही वजह है कि वह काफी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाती हैं और हर इंसान उनकी कृपा पाने के लिए पूजा-अर्चना और विभिन्न तरह के उपाय करता है. मां लक्ष्मी को चंचल माना जाता है. यही वजह है कि वह हर किसी के घर में अधिक देर तक नहीं टिक सकती हैं. हालांकि, कुछ लोग ऐसे होते हैं, जिन पर मां लक्ष्मी की बचपन से ही असीम कृपा होती है. ये लोग जिन राशियों में जन्म लेते हैं, वह मां की प्रिय मानी जाती हैं.

