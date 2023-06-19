Mangal gochar 2023: ग्रहों के सेनापति इन लोगों के जीवन में करेंगे मंगल ही मंगल, खोलेंगे बंद भाग्य का ताला!
Mangal gochar 2023: ग्रहों के सेनापति इन लोगों के जीवन में करेंगे मंगल ही मंगल, खोलेंगे बंद भाग्य का ताला!

Mangal ka Rashi Parivartan: ग्रहों के सेनापति मंगल जुलाई में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. उनके राशि परिवर्तन करने के साथ ही कुछ राशियों की किस्मत चमकने लगेगी और पहले किए गए परिश्रम का शुभ फल प्राप्त होगा.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Mars Transit Leo 2023: मंगल ग्रह का गोचर अभी कर्क राशि में है और 1 जुलाई 2023 की मध्य रात्रि में मंगल ग्रह कर्क राशि से निकल कर सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. सिंह राशि में मंगल 18 अगस्त 2023 तक कुल 48 दिन रहेंगे. मंगल को ग्रहों का सेनापति यानी योद्धा कहा जाता है. इस तरह एक योद्धा अभी अपनी मां के घर यानी कर्क राशि में आराम कर रहे हैं और पहली जुलाई को वह सिंह राशि यानी ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य के घर में पहुंचेंगे. 

