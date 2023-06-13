7 जुलाई को इस बड़े ग्रह का महागोचर भरेगा खाली झोलियां, इन लोगों के जीवन में आएगा ये बड़ा बदलाव
Mangal Gochar 2023 In Leo: ज्योतिष शास्त्र  के अनुसार किसी भी ग्रह का गोचर सभी राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव पड़ता है. 7 जुलाई को मंगल कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. ऐसे में जानें किन राशि वालों की किस्मत का ताला खुलने वाला है. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Mars Transit 2023 Effect: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार ग्रहों के गोचर का प्रभाव सभी राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलता है. इन ग्रहों में मंगल का गोचर बहुत अहम माना जाता है. मंगल को शौर्य, वीरता, साहस, भूमि, रक्त और संपत्ति का कारक माना जाता है. ऐसे में जब भी मंगल गोचर करता है, तो उसका प्रभाव इन सभी क्षेत्र पर दिखता है. बता दें कि जुलाई में 7 तारीख को मंगल सूर्य की राशि सिंह में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. मंगल के गोचर करने से कुछ राशियों के जीवन पर खास प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा. इस दौरान शुभ परिणाम देखने को मिलेंगे. जानें किन राशियों का इस समय भाग्योदय होगा. 

