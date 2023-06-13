3 दिन में पलटी मारेगी 4 राशि वालों की किस्‍मत! 'सूर्य' देंगे तगड़ा धन, बड़ी कामयाबी
3 दिन में पलटी मारेगी 4 राशि वालों की किस्‍मत! 'सूर्य' देंगे तगड़ा धन, बड़ी कामयाबी

Surya Gochar 2023 Date: ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य का गोचर बड़ा असर डालता है. 15 जून 2023 को सूर्य वृषभ राशि से निकलकर मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे और 4 राशि वालों का भाग्‍योदय करेंगे.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

3 दिन में पलटी मारेगी 4 राशि वालों की किस्‍मत! 'सूर्य' देंगे तगड़ा धन, बड़ी कामयाबी

Surya Rashi Parivartan 2023 in Mithun: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य हर महीने राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. इस तरह सूर्य 12 महीने में राशि चक्र का एक चक्र पूरा कर लेते हैं. सूर्य के राशि परिवर्तन को संक्रांति कहा जाता है, जैसे-मकर संक्रांति, वृषभ संक्रांति आदि. इस समय सूर्य वृषभ राशि में हैं. 15 जून 2023 को सूर्य शुक्र की राशि वृषभ से निकलकर बुध की राशि मिथुन में गोचर करेंगे. सूर्य के मिथुन में प्रवेश करने का असर सभी 12 राशि वालों पर होगा. वहीं सूर्य का मिथुन में गोचर 4 राशि वालों का भाग्‍योदय कर देगा. आइए जानते हैं कि सूर्य गोचर से किन राशि वालों को लाभ होगा. 

