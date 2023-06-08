Strong Mercury: विद्या, बुद्धि और व्यापार के कारक होते हैं बुध, मजूबत होने पर दिलाते हैं अपार सफलता
topStories1hindi1730027
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Strong Mercury: विद्या, बुद्धि और व्यापार के कारक होते हैं बुध, मजूबत होने पर दिलाते हैं अपार सफलता

Strong Mercury in Horoscope: कुंडली में यदि बुध ग्रह शुभ है तो इसका प्रभाव व्यक्ति की बुद्धि, ग्रहण और स्मृति पर होता है. शुभ बुध ग्रह वाणी वक्ता में महारत हासिल करने में सहायता कर सकता है. व्यक्ति को ऐसी सामर्थ्य प्राप्त होती है कि वह अच्छी तरह से वार्तालाप कर सके.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

Strong Mercury: विद्या, बुद्धि और व्यापार के कारक होते हैं बुध, मजूबत होने पर दिलाते हैं अपार सफलता

Strong Mercury Benefits: बुध ग्रह को ज्योतिष शास्त्र में एक बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण ग्रह माना जाता है. बुध ग्रह वाणी, बुद्धि, व्यापार, वाणिज्यिक अभियांत्रिकी, औद्योगिक उपकरण, बच्चों की शिक्षा और सीखने की क्षमता को प्रतिष्ठित करता है, इसलिए यदि किसी की कुंडली में बुध ग्रह शुभ स्थिति में है तो यह व्यक्ति के जीवन में विभिन्न प्रकार के लाभ प्रदान कर सकता है. शुभ स्थिति का बुध ग्रह होने पर इस तरह के लाभ व्यक्ति को प्राप्त हो सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट