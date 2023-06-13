घर में इस जगह रखें ये 'धन का पौधा', बेहिसाब बरसेगा पैसा; लेकिन जरा-सी गलती बना देगी कंगाल
Vastu Tips For Money Plant: वास्तु शास्त्र में मनी प्लांट के पौधे का खास महत्व है. घर और ऑफिस में लोग मनी प्लांट लगाते हैं. इससे घर में सुख-शांति और समृद्धि बनी रहती है. लेकिन वास्तु जानकारों का कहना है कि मनी प्लांट के पौधे को सही दिशा में लगाने पर ही वे पूरा लाभ देता है. 

 

घर में इस जगह रखें ये 'धन का पौधा', बेहिसाब बरसेगा पैसा; लेकिन जरा-सी गलती बना देगी कंगाल

Money Plant Vastu Tips: वास्तु शास्त्र में मनी प्लांट के पौधे का विशेष महत्व है. घर में अक्सर लोगों को पेड़-पौधों से घर को सजाते-संवारते देखा होगा. वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार घर में रखी चीजें तभी लाभ पहुंचाती हैं, जब उन्हें सही जगह और सही दिशा में रखा जाएगा.  किचन से लेकर बेडरूम, वॉशरूम यहां तक कि स्टोर रूम के लिए भी कुछ वास्तु टिप्स बताए गए हैं. वास्तु में कुछ ऐसे पौधों का जिक्र किया गया है, जिन्हें घर में लगाने से व्यक्ति की आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार होता है. इन्हीं में एक पौधा मनी प्लांट का भी है. इसे सही दिशा में लगाने से पर ही शुभ फलों की प्राप्ति होती है.  

