Shani Vakri 2023: 17 जून से कुंभ राशि में मचेगी उथल-पुथल, इन 5 राशियों को फूंक-फूंककर रखना होगा कदम
Shani Vakri 2023: 17 जून से कुंभ राशि में मचेगी उथल-पुथल, इन 5 राशियों को फूंक-फूंककर रखना होगा कदम

Shani Vakri in Kumbh Rashi 2023 : शनिदेव को पापी ग्रह कहा जाता है. शनिदेव 17 जून को कुंभ राशि में वक्री करने जा रहे हैं. शनि के वक्री होने से 5 राशि के जातकों का जीवन प्रभावित होगा.

Jun 09, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Shani Vakri 2023: 17 जून से कुंभ राशि में मचेगी उथल-पुथल, इन 5 राशियों को फूंक-फूंककर रखना होगा कदम

Shani Vakri 2023 Effects on Zodiac Signs: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, शनिदेव को विशेष स्थान प्राप्त है. साथ ही, इन्हें पापी ग्रह भी कहा जाता है.  शनिदेव 17 जून को कुंभ राशि में वक्री करने जा रहे हैं, शनि वक्री होकर 4 नवंबर 2023 तक इसी स्थिति में रहेंगे. 4 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजकर 26 मिनट पर शनि मार्गी हो जाएंगे. शनि के वक्री होने से 5 राशि के जातकों का जीवन प्रभावित होगा.साथ ही जातकों को सावधान रहने की जरूरत है. तो चलिए जानते हैं ये राशियां कौन-सी है. 

