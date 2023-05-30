Hanuman Ji: शनि वक्री चाल में साढ़े साती का नहीं होगा इन राशि वालों पर असर, मिलेगी हनुमान जी की कृपा
Hanuman Ji: शनि वक्री चाल में साढ़े साती का नहीं होगा इन राशि वालों पर असर, मिलेगी हनुमान जी की कृपा

Lucky Rashiyan: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में सभी 12 राशियों के जातकों का स्वामी ग्रह अलग होता है. आज हम ऐसी राशियों के बारे में जानेंगे,जिन पर बजरंगबली की कृपा हमेशा बनी रहती है. ये लोग जीवन में खूब तरक्की पाते हैं. इतना ही नहीं, इन्हें शनि देव की कृपा भी मिलती है.

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

Hanuman Ji: शनि वक्री चाल में साढ़े साती का नहीं होगा इन राशि वालों पर असर, मिलेगी हनुमान जी की कृपा

Shani Ki Rashiyan: हिंदू धर्म में शनि देव को न्याय के देवता और कर्म फलदाता के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. कहते हैं कि व्यक्ति के अच्छे बुरे कर्मों का हिसाब शनि देव रखते हैं. कुंडली में शनि की मजबूत स्थिति होने पर व्यक्ति को खूब तरक्की-पैसा मिलता है. वहीं शनि की कमजोर स्थिति व्यक्ति के जीवन में कई तरह की परेशानियां खड़ी कर देती है.

