आज से बदलेगी 5 राशि वालों की किस्‍मत, धन-विलासिता के कारक शुक्र देंगे राजा जैसा जीवन
Shukra Gochar 2023: धन-विलासिता, प्रेम-रोमांस के दाता शुक्र आज 30 मई की शाम गोचर करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं. शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन करके कर्क में गोचर करना 4 राशि वालों के नसीब खोल देगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:25 AM IST

Venus transit 2023 effects on zodiac signs in hindi: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार प्रत्‍येक ग्रह निश्चित समय में राशि परिवर्तन करता है. इससे लोगों के जीवन में उस ग्रह से संबंधित क्षेत्र पर असर पड़ता है. आज 30 मई को शुक्र गोचर कर रहे हैं. धन, भौतिक सुख, विलासिता, प्रेम, आकर्षण, रोमांस के कारक ग्रह शुक्र का चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में प्रवेश 5 राशि वालों का सोया भाग्‍य जगा देगा. शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई की शाम 07 बजकर 51 मिनट पर कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे और 6 जुलाई तक कर्क में रहेंगे. आइए जानते हैं कि शुक्र गोचर किन राशि वालों के लिए शुभ रहेगा. 

