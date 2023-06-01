Shash Rajyog: 30 साल बाद शुरू हो जाएगा इन लोगों का गोल्डन टाइम, बरसेगा इतना पैसा; तिजोरी भी पड़ जाएगी छोटी
topStories1hindi1720293
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shash Rajyog: 30 साल बाद शुरू हो जाएगा इन लोगों का गोल्डन टाइम, बरसेगा इतना पैसा; तिजोरी भी पड़ जाएगी छोटी

Shash Rajyog Benefits: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर गोचर करता है. 17 जनवरी को शनि कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश कर चुके हैं. और 17 जून को शनि कुंभ में ही वक्री होने जा रहे हैं. इस दौरान 3 राशि वालों को आकस्मिक धनलाभ होने जा रहा है. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shash Rajyog: 30 साल बाद शुरू हो जाएगा इन लोगों का गोल्डन टाइम, बरसेगा इतना पैसा; तिजोरी भी पड़ जाएगी छोटी

Shani Dev Vakri: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार सभी ग्रहों में शनि सबसे धीमी गति से चलने वाला ग्रह माना जाता है. शनि एक राशि से दूसरी राशि में प्रवेश करने में ढाई साल का समय लगता है. वहीं, शनि को न्याय के देवता और कर्म फलदाता के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. ऐसे में जब भी शनि की चाल में बदलाव होता है तो सभी 12 राशियों के जीवन पर प्रभाव देखने को मिलता है. बता दें कि इस माह 17 जून को शनि अपनी ही राशि कुंभ में वक्री होने जा रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?