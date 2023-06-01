Budh Ast 2023: बुध अस्त होकर इन राशि वालों को कर देंगे कंगाल, नौकरी-कारोबार में होगा तगड़ा घाटा
Budh Ast 2023: बुध अस्त होकर इन राशि वालों को कर देंगे कंगाल, नौकरी-कारोबार में होगा तगड़ा घाटा

Mercury Combust 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह का उदय-अस्त होना सभी 12 राशियों के जीवन पर शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव पड़ता है. बुध वृषभ राशि में बुध जून में अस्त होने जा रहे हैं. इस दौरान कुछ राशि वाले लोगों को नौकरी-कारोबार में जबरदस्त घाटा हो सकता है.

 

Budh Ast 2023: बुध अस्त होकर इन राशि वालों को कर देंगे कंगाल, नौकरी-कारोबार में होगा तगड़ा घाटा

Budh Ast Effect 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर माह कई ग्रह अपना स्थान परिवर्तन करते हैं. कई ग्रहों का गोचर, अस्त और उदय होना सभी राशि वालों के जीवन पर प्रभाव डालता है. 7 जून को बुध वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे और 19 जून को बुध वृषभ राशि में ही अस्त हो जाएंगे.ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार किसी भी ग्रह के अस्त होने पर सभी लोगों को जीवन पर प्रभाव देखने को मिलता है. लेकिन आज हम उन राशि वालों को जानेंगे, जिन्हें इस दौरान तगड़ा घाटा होने जा रहा है.

