शुक्रवार के उपाय: मां लक्ष्मी के इन उपायों से अमीर बनने में नहीं लगती देर, खूब बरसता है पैसा
शुक्रवार के उपाय: मां लक्ष्मी के इन उपायों से अमीर बनने में नहीं लगती देर, खूब बरसता है पैसा

Shukrawar ke Upay: धन प्राप्ति के लिए शुक्रवार के दिन कुछ उपाय किए जा सकते हैं. मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए ये उपाय काफी अचूक माने जाते हैं. इनको करने के बाद खूब धन-दौलत हाथ लगती है.

 

Written By  Chandrashekhar Verma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

शुक्रवार के उपाय: मां लक्ष्मी के इन उपायों से अमीर बनने में नहीं लगती देर, खूब बरसता है पैसा

Friday Remedies: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सप्ताह का हर दिन किसी न किसी भगवान, देवता या ग्रह को समर्पित होता है. ऐसे ही शुक्रवार का दिन मां लक्ष्मी का माना जाता है. मां लक्ष्मी को धन की देवी कहा जाता है. यही वजह है कि धन प्राप्ति के लिए लोग मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करते हैं और शुक्रवार दिन पूजा-पाठ करने के साथ व्रत रखकर सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली की प्रार्थना करते हैं. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए शुक्रवार के दिन कुछ उपायों के बारे में बताया गया है. इनको करने से मां लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होकर अपनी कृपा बरसाती है.   

