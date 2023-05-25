Spider Plant: बेहद भाग्यशाली माना जाता है यह पौधा, मनी प्लांट के साथ लगाने पर मिलता है दोगुना फायदा
Spider Plant: बेहद भाग्यशाली माना जाता है यह पौधा, मनी प्लांट के साथ लगाने पर मिलता है दोगुना फायदा

Spider plant vastu: स्पाइडर प्लांट को वास्तु शास्त्र में लकी मानते हैं. कहते हैं यह पौधा जिस घर में होता है उसका भाग्य चमक जाता है. वहीं अगर इसको मनी प्लांट के साथ लगा दिया जाएं तो इसका कई गुना अधिक फल मिलता है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Spider Plant: बेहद भाग्यशाली माना जाता है यह पौधा, मनी प्लांट के साथ लगाने पर मिलता है दोगुना फायदा

Spider Plant Vastu Tips: वास्तु शास्त्र में पेड़-पौधों का बहुत महत्व दिया जाता है. वास्तु के अनुसार घर में पौधे रखने से सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का वास होता है और घर में सुख-समृद्धि आती है. अक्सर लोग घर में मनी प्लांट लगाते हैं. कहते हैं कि मनी प्लांट आर्थिक तंगी दूर करता है. लेकिन अगर आप मनी प्लांट के साथ एक और पौधा लगाते हैं तो आपको इसका दोगुना फल मिल सकता है.

