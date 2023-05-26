Vastu Tips: सूर्यास्‍त के बाद किए गए ये काम, कर देते हैं कंगाल!
topStories1hindi1711724
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Vastu Tips: सूर्यास्‍त के बाद किए गए ये काम, कर देते हैं कंगाल!

Astro Tips for money: धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में सूर्यास्त और सूर्योदय के समय को बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है और इनके लिए कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं. इनके मुताबिक सूर्यास्‍त के समय कुछ काम करना व्‍यक्ति को गरीब बनाता है.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips: सूर्यास्‍त के बाद किए गए ये काम, कर देते हैं कंगाल!

Money Tips in Hindi : हिंदू धर्म में सप्‍ताह के हर दिन और खास मौकों को लेकर कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं. साथ ही इनके शुभ-अशुभ कार्य भी बताए गए हैं. सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्‍त को लेकर भी इसी तरह के नियम हैं. धर्म, ज्‍योतिष और वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में सूर्यास्‍त के समय कुछ कामों को करने की मनाही की गई है. सूर्यास्‍त के समय ये काम करना अशुभ फल देता है. मां लक्ष्‍मी नाराज हो जाती हैं, घर में कंगाली छा जाती है. नकारात्‍मकता बढ़ती है. इसलिए अक्‍सर बड़े-बुजुर्ग सूर्यास्‍त के समय या इसके बाद कुछ काम करने के लिए मना करते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि सूर्यास्‍त के समय और सूर्यास्‍त के बाद कौनसे काम नहीं करने चाहिए. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
lifestyle
चाहते हैं जल्दी घटे वजन, तो आज से ही खाना शुरू कर दें इस आटे की रोटी