Vastu Tips: कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
topStories1hindi1719890
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Vastu Tips: कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!

Bathroom Vastu Tips: वास्तु शास्त्र में दिशाओं का बहुत महत्व है. अगर घर की हर चीज वास्तु के अनुसार हो तो घर में खुशहाली आती है. वहीं अगर घर वास्तु के अनुसार न हो तो कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips: कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!

Vastu Tips For Bathroom: वास्तु शास्त्र में घर की दिशा, आकार, रंग का विशेष महत्व होता है. अगर घर में कोई चीज वास्तु के अनुसार न हो तो घर में नकारात्मक ऊर्जा का वास होता है. जिससे घर के सदस्यों को कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है. वहीं घर वास्तु के अनुसार बना हो तो घर में खुशहाली आती है और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का वास होता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग