शुरू हो गया इन राशि वालों का सौभाग्‍यशाली समय, अगले 37 दिन कर देंगे मालामाल!
topStories1hindi1719686
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

शुरू हो गया इन राशि वालों का सौभाग्‍यशाली समय, अगले 37 दिन कर देंगे मालामाल!

Shukra Gochar 2023: धन-वैभव, विलासिता के कारक ग्रह शुक्र राशि गोचर करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. शुक्र गोचर से 3 राशि वालों की किस्‍मत चमकने वाली है, वे तेजी से अमीर बनेंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

Trending Photos

शुरू हो गया इन राशि वालों का सौभाग्‍यशाली समय, अगले 37 दिन कर देंगे मालामाल!

Shukra ka kark me pravesh 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह निश्चित समय में राशि परिवर्तन करता है. ग्रहों के गोचर का शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव सभी राशि वालों के जीवन पर होता है. बीती 30 मई 2023 को धन-विलासिता, प्रेम-रोमांस के कारक ग्रह शुक्र गोचर करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. शुक्र का चंद्र की राशि कर्क में संचरण करना सभी राशि वालों के जीवन पर असर डालेगा. वहीं 3 राशि वालों के लिए यह शुक्र गोचर बेहद शुभ है. शुक्र 7 जुलाई 2023 तक कर्क में रहेंगे और इन लकी राशि वालों की किस्‍मत चमकाएंगे. आइए जानते हैं कि शुक्र गोचर के कारण किन राशि वालों के लिए अगले 37 दिन शानदार साबित होंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल