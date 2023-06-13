Vastu Tips For Car: कार में इन चीजों को रखना होता है बेहद शुभ, दुर्घटनाओं का नहीं करना पड़ता सामना
Vastu Tips For Car: कार में इन चीजों को रखना होता है बेहद शुभ, दुर्घटनाओं का नहीं करना पड़ता सामना

Vastu For Car: वास्तुशास्त्र के अनुसार अगर कार के अंदर का वास्तु ठीक हो तो व्यक्ति के जीवन में आने वाला संकट दूर हो जाता है. वास्तुशास्त्र में कार में कुछ ऐसी खास चीजें रखने की सलाह दी जाती है जिससे निगेटिविटी दूर हो जाती है और पॉजिटिविटी आती है. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Vastu Tips For Car: कार में इन चीजों को रखना होता है बेहद शुभ, दुर्घटनाओं का नहीं करना पड़ता सामना

Car Vastu: वास्तुशास्त्र का हमारे जीवन में बहुत महत्व है, हर चीज वास्तु के हिसाब से हो तो व्यक्ति को परेशानियों से छुटकारा मिल सकता है. वास्तुशास्त्र में कार के लिए भी कुछ टिप्स दिए गए हैं. कहते हैं कि कार में कुछ चीजों को रखने भर से नकारात्मक उर्जा दूर हो जाती है. जिससे व्यक्ति के लिए वह कार लकी साबित हो सकती है. इससे दुर्घटनाओं से भी छुटकारा मिलता है. 

