Vastu Tips in Hindi: बेडरूम में न रखें इनमें से कोई भी चीज, जिंदगी नरक बनने में नहीं लगेगी देर
Vastu Tips for House: वास्तु में घर की बात करें तो सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी बेडरूम है. बहुत से लोग अधिकांश समय बेडरूम में ही बिताते हैं, इसलिए आपको ध्यान रखना होगा कि रूम में जो भी चीजें हों, बहुत सकारात्मक ऊर्जा प्रदान करने वाली हों.

Vastu Shastra Tips: क्या आपके बेडरूम में एक्वेरियम रखा हुआ है? मछली शुभता का प्रतीक है. हिन्दू धर्म में जब भी कोई अच्छे कार्य शुरू करने जाते हैं तो उन्हें दही मछली कहकर विश किया जाता है. बेडरूम में यदि एक्वेरियम रखा है तो यह आपके दांपत्य जीवन में तनाव पैदा कर सकती है. मछली को कैद करने का अर्थ जीव को पीड़ा देना है. ध्यान रखना होगा कि कभी भी किसी आजाद जीव जंतु को कैद करके नहीं रखना चाहिए. आज के लेख में बात करते हैं वास्तु के नियमों की. 

