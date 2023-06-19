लक्ष्मी-नारायण योग कराएगा कारोबार में जबरदस्त मुनाफा, दोनों हाथों से जमकर पैसा बटोरेंगे ये लोग
लक्ष्मी-नारायण योग कराएगा कारोबार में जबरदस्त मुनाफा, दोनों हाथों से जमकर पैसा बटोरेंगे ये लोग

Shukra-Budh Yuti 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार दो ग्रहों की युति से शुभ और अशुभ योगों का निर्माण हो रहा है. जानें शुक्र-बुध की युति से बनने वाला लक्ष्मी-नारायण योग किन राशि वालों के लिए बेहद लाभकारी होगा. 

 

लक्ष्मी-नारायण योग कराएगा कारोबार में जबरदस्त मुनाफा, दोनों हाथों से जमकर पैसा बटोरेंगे ये लोग

Lakshmi Narayan Yog Benefits: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार किसी भी राशि में एक साथ दो ग्रहों का होना युति कहलाता है. हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर गोचर करता है. ग्रहों के गोचर और युति का प्रभाव सभी राशि के जातकों के जीवन पर पड़ता है. बता दें कि जुलाई में बुध और शुक्र की युति बनने जा रही हैं. इन दो ग्रहों की युति से लक्ष्मी-नारायण योग का निर्माण हो रहा है. 

