पति-पत्‍नी ना करें एक थाली में भोजन, तबाह हो जाएगा परिवार, भीष्‍म पितामह ने बताई थी वजह
पति-पत्‍नी ना करें एक थाली में भोजन, तबाह हो जाएगा परिवार, भीष्‍म पितामह ने बताई थी वजह

Vastu Tips for Husband Wife in Hindi: आजकल पति-पत्‍नी के एकसाथ एक थाली में भोजन करने का चलन बढ़ गया है. इससे पति-पत्‍नी का रिश्‍मा मजबूत होता है लेकिन ये आदत पूरे परिवार को तबाह कर सकती है. 

Husband Wife should not eat together: समय काफी बदल गया है, पति-पत्‍नी के रिश्‍ते को लेकर भी कई परिवर्तन आए हैं. इनमें कुछ चीजें अच्‍छी हैं वहीं कुछ के बुरे नतीजे भी मिलते हैं. ऐसा ही एक चलन है पति-पत्‍नी के एकसाथ भोजन करने का. आजकर युवा दंपत्ति एक ही थाली में भोजन करते हैं. यह देखने में अच्‍छा लगता है, इससे पति-पत्‍नी का आपसी प्रेम भी बढ़ता है, उनका रिश्‍ता मजबूत होता है. लेकिन यह आदत परिवार को बड़े संकट में भी डाल सकती है. बड़े-बुजुर्ग भी इसके पीछे वजह बताते हैं और महाभारत में भी इसके पीछे का कारण बताया गया है. 

