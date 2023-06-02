आखिरी सांस तक दुश्‍मनी निभाते हैं इन राशियों वाले लोग! कहीं आपके आसपास तो नहीं हैं?
आखिरी सांस तक दुश्‍मनी निभाते हैं इन राशियों वाले लोग! कहीं आपके आसपास तो नहीं हैं?

Worst enemy zodiac sign in hindi: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में हर राशि वाले जातकों की खामियों-खूबियों के बारे में बताया गया है. कुछ लोगों में गुस्‍सा या बदला लेने की आदत ऐसी होती है कि वे अपने दुश्‍मन को कभी माफ नहीं करते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

आखिरी सांस तक दुश्‍मनी निभाते हैं इन राशियों वाले लोग! कहीं आपके आसपास तो नहीं हैं?

Nature by Zodiac Signs: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर व्‍यक्ति पर उसकी राशि का थोड़ा-न-थोड़ा प्रभाव जरूर होता है. उसकी राशि से उसकी पर्सनालिटी के बारे में काफी कुछ जाना जा सकता है. जैसे- कुछ लोग काफी इमोशनल होते हैं तो कोई प्रैक्टिकल होता है, कोई इंटेलीजेंट होता है तो कोई बिना सोचे-समझे निर्णय ले लेता है. इसी तरह कुछ लोग आसानी से दूसरों की गलतियों को माफ कर देते हैं, तो वहीं कुछ लोग आखिरी सांस तक दुश्‍मनी निभाने में भरोसा करते हैं. आज हम ऐसी राशियों के बारे में जानते हैं जिनके जातक बहुत बड़े दुश्‍मन साबित होते हैं. 

